Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections
News photo The Guardian  - Densely-populated Lagos State is driving Nigeria’s COVID-19 surge as the country registered 1,584 new infections on Friday...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Lagos drives surge as Nigeria registers 1,584 new infections Premium Times:
COVID-19: Lagos drives surge as Nigeria registers 1,584 new infections
Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections – The Sun Nigeria
Lagos drives Nigeria’s COVID-19 surge with 906 new infections The Eagle Online:
Lagos drives Nigeria’s COVID-19 surge with 906 new infections
Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections Maritime First Newspaper:
Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections
Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections News Breakers:
Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
3 Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 6 hours ago
5 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Don’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 United Nigeria Airline begins scheduled flights to Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info