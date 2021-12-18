Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if…
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of over 70 organizations working in support of credible and transparent elections in the country, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
3 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 14 hours ago
4 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 11 hours ago
9 FCTA Threatens To Sanction Contractor Handling Apo-Karshi Road Project - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
10 Army summons Edo commander as soldiers ‘beat’ policewoman’s son to death - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
