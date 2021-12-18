Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Bobrisky needs to stop this drama, he's spoiling 'cross-dressers' name" – James Brown wades into messy Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky fight (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - James Brown has given his two cents in the messy drama involving socialite, Bobrisky and his former BFF, actress, Tonto Dikeh.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lailas News:
“Bobrisky is spoiling cross-dressers name” – James Brown wades into fight with Tonto Dikeh
Naija Parrot:
“Bobrisky needs to stop this drama, he’s spoiling ‘cross-dressers’ name” – James Brown wades into messy Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky fight (Video)
Gist Reel:
"Are you not tired of fighting, god of war?" - James Brown weighs in on Tonto, Bobrisky's clash (Video)


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 18 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 16 hours ago
7 Army summons Edo commander as soldiers ‘beat’ policewoman’s son to death - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
8 NCC partners with SMEDAN to establish digital academy for entrepreneurs - The Cable, 14 hours ago
9 Governor Yahaya of Gombe signs N154.9bn 2022 budget into law - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 Buhari Hails Zannah Mustapha For Emerging Among 10 CNN Heroes - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info