OAU student’s death: Don’t allow Adedoyin die in custody, family tells IG The Guardian - The family of Ramon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, yesterday, called on the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, not to allow Adedoyin to die in police custody as efforts by his lawyer to secure release...



News Credibility Score: 99%