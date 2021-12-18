Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists
News photo The Punch  - 2023: South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists PM News:
South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists
2023: South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists Nigerian Eye:
2023: South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists
2023: South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists News Breakers:
2023: South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists
South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists Within Nigeria:
South-East must produce next president, Edwin Clark insists


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Alleged kidnapping: Lagos govt re-arraigns Evans, others, amends charges after death of co-defendant - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
3 Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 5 hours ago
6 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
7 Dismissed police officer bags 4 years in jail for fraud - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info