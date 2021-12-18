Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VAT Revenue Hits N196.175bn As FAAC Shares N675.946bn To FG, States, LGS
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November The Guardian:
FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November
FAAC shares N675.946bn to FG, States, LGs Vanguard News:
FAAC shares N675.946bn to FG, States, LGs
FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N675.946bn November allocation Nigerian Tribune:
FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N675.946bn November allocation
FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November Daily Trust:
FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November
FAAC shares N675.9 Billion to FG, states, councils - P.M. News PM News:
FAAC shares N675.9 Billion to FG, states, councils - P.M. News
FAAC Shares N675.9bn Nov. Revenue to FG, States, LGs Prompt News:
FAAC Shares N675.9bn Nov. Revenue to FG, States, LGs
FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share increased November revenue The Eagle Online:
FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share increased November revenue
Nigerian federal, states, local govts share N676 billion for November Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian federal, states, local govts share N676 billion for November
FAAC Shares N675.946 Billion To FG, States, LGs The Will:
FAAC Shares N675.946 Billion To FG, States, LGs
FG, States, LGs share N675bn revenue for November The News Guru:
FG, States, LGs share N675bn revenue for November
FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November News Breakers:
FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November
FG, States, Local Councils Share N675.946 Billion Naija News:
FG, States, Local Councils Share N675.946 Billion


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 VAT Revenue Hits N196.175bn As FAAC Shares N675.946bn To FG, States, LGS - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 20 hours ago
5 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if… - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info