Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court.
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian businessman, Mompha has issued a warning to Bobrisky after his name came up in the cross-dresser's social media clash with former BFF and actress, Tonto Dikeh.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Tonto Dikeh: Don't use my name to 'chase clout', Mompha warns Bobrisky
The Info NG:
"Stop using my name for clout, are you mad?" - Mompha blows hot
Igbere TV News:
Tonto Dikeh Sent Me Her Ex-Husband’s Full Name To Give To My Grandma To Destroy Him – Bobrisky
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Mompha opens up on his relationship with Bobrisky and why he gave Tonto Dikeh N300m
The Dabigal Blog:
“Are you m@d or what Bobrisky?!” – Mompha fumes after he gets entangled in messy Bobrisky-Tonto Dikeh fight
PM News:
Are you mad?: Mompha issues strong warning to Bobrisky - P.M. News
Reporters Wall:
I’m A Devoted Muslim And We Don’t Associate With Gay People – Mompha Warns Bobrisky
News Breakers:
Tonto Dikeh: ‘I Don’t Associate With Gay’ – Mompha Fires Bobrisky
Naija on Point:
Stop Mentioning My Name In Your Fights With Tonto Dikeh Or Anyone – Mompha Warns Bobrisky
Infotrust News:
Stop Mentioning My Name In Your Fights With Tonto Dikeh Or Anyone – Mompha Warns Bobrisky
First Reports:
Be careful with that "useless girl" called Anita Joseph: Mompha warns Bobrisky in leaked chat — First Reports
Gist Reel:
Mompha Breaks Silence After Being Mentioned In Drama Between Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky; Exposes Crossdresser's Deeds
Studio CB55:
I’m a devoted Muslim and we don’t associate with gay people – Mompha warns Bobrisky
Anaedo Online:
Tonto Dike: You Asked Me To Help You Destroy Your Ex-Husband’s Life – Bobrisky Bares It All
Kemi Filani Blog:
Mompha opens up on his relationship with Bobrisky and why he gave Tonto Dikeh N300m
Tori News:
Stop Mentioning My Name In Your Fight With Tonto Dikeh - Mompha Warns Bobrisky
More Picks
1
Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Alleged kidnapping: Lagos govt re-arraigns Evans, others, amends charges after death of co-defendant -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
3
Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections -
Pulse Nigeria,
5 hours ago
4
Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly -
News Break,
3 hours ago
5
I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
6
Dismissed police officer bags 4 years in jail for fraud -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
7
Emir of Kano set to marry new wife -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
Former Minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77 -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
