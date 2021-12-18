Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly
News photo News Break  - Budget of Wealth Creation and Recovery as His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma presents 381.4 billion Naira to the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) for the 2022 budget which reflects a 5.3 per cent decrease from the 2021 budget.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

