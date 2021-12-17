Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Four Corps Members Die In Road Accident In Yobe After Leaving Orientation Camp
Sahara Reporters  - Four Corps Members Die In Road Accident In Yobe After Leaving Orientation Camp

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Four NYSC members from Yobe die in road accident Nigerian Tribune:
Four NYSC members from Yobe die in road accident
Four Corps members die in road accident in Yobe after leaving orientation camp Within Nigeria:
Four Corps members die in road accident in Yobe after leaving orientation camp
TEARS!! As Four NYSC Members Travelling From Yobe Die In Road Accident After Leaving Camp Nigeria Breaking News:
TEARS!! As Four NYSC Members Travelling From Yobe Die In Road Accident After Leaving Camp


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Alleged kidnapping: Lagos govt re-arraigns Evans, others, amends charges after death of co-defendant - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 5 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 3 hours ago
5 I paid $420,000 ransom to Evans for my husband’s release, witness tells court - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
6 Dismissed police officer bags 4 years in jail for fraud - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
7 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Former Minister of Labour and Productivity Hussaini Akwanga dies at 77 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info