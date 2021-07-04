Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Nigerians Arrested For Assaulting Police Officers In India
Sahara Reporters  - Indian police




Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Gurgaon, India, for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with police personnel after they were asked to show their passports and visas.

According to NDTV, ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two Nigerians Arrested For Assaulting Police Officers In India Information Nigeria:
Two Nigerians Arrested For Assaulting Police Officers In India
Two Nigerians arrested for assaulting police officers in India Within Nigeria:
Two Nigerians arrested for assaulting police officers in India
Two Nigerians Arrested For Assaulting Police Officers In India Tori News:
Two Nigerians Arrested For Assaulting Police Officers In India


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 8 hours ago
3 Fuel subsidy removal: Prepare for nationwide protests in 2022, NLC warns FG - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 6 hours ago
5 Emir of Kano set to marry new wife - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Female preacher claims she saw Bishop David Oyedepo in hell (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 How I was kidnapped, tortured by Evans ― Businessman - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 11 hours ago
9 Don’t despair but be thankful to God, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 United Nigeria Airline begins scheduled flights to Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info