Two Nigerians Arrested For Assaulting Police Officers In India









Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Gurgaon, India, for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with police personnel after they were asked to show their passports and visas.



According to NDTV, ... Sahara Reporters - Indian policeTwo Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Gurgaon, India, for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with police personnel after they were asked to show their passports and visas.According to NDTV, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%