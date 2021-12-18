Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My religion forbids it – Mompha clarifies relationship with Bobrisky
Daily Post  - Popular Nigerian socialite has warned cross-dresser, Bobrisky to stop mentioning his name in his fight with Tonto Dikeh. Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh have been at loggerheads lately and have taken to social media to expose each other’s secrets.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My religion forbids it – Mompha clarifies relationship with Bobrisky Nigerian Eye:
My religion forbids it – Mompha clarifies relationship with Bobrisky
My religion forbids it – Mompha clarifies relationship with Bobrisky My Celebrity & I:
My religion forbids it – Mompha clarifies relationship with Bobrisky
Khor Gist:
My religion forbids it – Mompha clarifies relationship with Bobrisky


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
3 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 14 hours ago
4 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 11 hours ago
9 FCTA Threatens To Sanction Contractor Handling Apo-Karshi Road Project - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
10 Army summons Edo commander as soldiers ‘beat’ policewoman’s son to death - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info