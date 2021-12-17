Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Rangers Allowed To Keep Super Eagles’ Trio For Old Firm Derby Against Celtic
The Will  - December 18, (THEWILL) - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given Glasgow Rangers permission to defer the arrival of their Nigerian players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations next month.

