EXCLUSIVE: Why Babalola resigned as FBN Holdings Chairman
Premium Times  - The CBN has invited Mr Babalola to a meeting to discuss the reasons he gave for his decision.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
3 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 14 hours ago
4 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 11 hours ago
9 FCTA Threatens To Sanction Contractor Handling Apo-Karshi Road Project - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
10 Army summons Edo commander as soldiers ‘beat’ policewoman’s son to death - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
