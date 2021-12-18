Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

GOtv To Beam Live Premier League, La Liga, WWE, NBA Games This Festive Season
News photo News Break  - Sports lovers on GOtv can look forward to a greater variety of sporting action from their favourite football, WWE, NBA teams this season.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 VAT Revenue Hits N196.175bn As FAAC Shares N675.946bn To FG, States, LGS - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 20 hours ago
5 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if… - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 18 hours ago
