Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
First Photos from Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef’s marriage
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Today, Saturday, December 18, Yoruba movie stars, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo’Bimpe, have officially tied the knots and became one. The...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
First photos and videos from Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji’s wedding
Naija on Point:
First photo and videos from Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji’s wedding
Kemi Filani Blog:
First Photos from Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef’s marriage
More Picks
1
Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections -
Pulse Nigeria,
11 hours ago
3
Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly -
News Break,
9 hours ago
4
United Nigeria Airline begins scheduled flights to Anambra Airport -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
5
VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
6
All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
7
Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional wedding -
The Info NG,
1 hour ago
8
FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
Moment Davido, Dangote met at the airport (Photos, video) -
PM News,
21 hours ago
10
Parents to sign undertaking for students in Ogun schools -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
