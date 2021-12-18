Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Customs intercept container load of weapons at Tin Can
Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Tin Can Island Command, has intercepted a 1x40ft container with number TRHU8058369, loaded with cartons of guns.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Customs intercept container loaded with arms at Tin Can Port The Nation:
Customs intercept container loaded with arms at Tin Can Port
Customs intercept container suspected to be loaded with arms at port complex Premium Times:
Customs intercept container suspected to be loaded with arms at port complex
Customs Intercept Container Load Of Weapons At Tin Can The Street Journal:
Customs Intercept Container Load Of Weapons At Tin Can
Customs intercepts container suspected to be loaded with arms at port complex News Breakers:
Customs intercepts container suspected to be loaded with arms at port complex
Customs intercept container laden with guns at Tin Can port Affairs TV:
Customs intercept container laden with guns at Tin Can port
Customs intercepts arms laden container in Lagos Online Nigeria:
Customs intercepts arms laden container in Lagos


   More Picks
1 EXCLUSIVE: Why Babalola resigned as FBN Holdings Chairman - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
2 Over 4,000 soldiers pass out from Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, to be deployed towards tackling Nigeria’s security challenges - Global Upfront, 20 hours ago
3 DMO debunks reports that some national assets were used as collateral towards the solicitation for loans from China - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 9 hours ago
6 Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Bobrisky shares evidence as he reacts to Mompha’s claim that he will never be associated with Homosexuality. - The Dabigal Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Customs intercept container load of weapons at Tin Can - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info