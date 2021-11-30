Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MUA shares the life-threatening texts she received from an e-cab driver because she didn’t ‘cancel an order’
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - A Nigerian makeup artist has taken to her social media page to share the vile messages she received from an e-cab driver after she canceled...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 12 hours ago
3 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 11 hours ago
4 United Nigeria Airline begins scheduled flights to Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional wedding - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
7 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Moment Davido, Dangote met at the airport (Photos, video) - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Parents to sign undertaking for students in Ogun schools - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
