Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File photo used to illustrate story.




Two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo, have narrated how officers attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Lagos State, ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos Online Nigeria:
How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
Nigerian Police Extorts N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos News Breakers:
Nigerian Police Extorts N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos
How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos Tori News:
How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 12 hours ago
4 United Nigeria Airline begins scheduled flights to Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Moment Davido, Dangote met at the airport (Photos, video) - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info