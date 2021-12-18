Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday, insisted that the Federal Government had released funds for payment of earned allowances and revitalisation to universities.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU: Earned Allowances Paid To Varsities, Buhari Insists Information Nigeria:
ASUU: Earned Allowances Paid To Varsities, Buhari Insists
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists The Eagle Online:
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists Nigerian Eye:
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists
We’ve paid ASUU allowances, Buhari insists Top Naija:
We’ve paid ASUU allowances, Buhari insists
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists News Breakers:
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists Affairs TV:
ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 VAT Revenue Hits N196.175bn As FAAC Shares N675.946bn To FG, States, LGS - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 20 hours ago
5 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if… - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info