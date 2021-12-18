Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s life service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed
News photo The Nation  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu Buhari’s life has been that of unalloyed service to Nigeria, his country, and to humanity at large.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari’s life, service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed Vanguard News:
Buhari’s life, service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed
Buhari has brought honour to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed PM News:
Buhari has brought honour to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
Buhari’s life service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed News Diary Online:
Buhari’s life service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed
Buhari’s life service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed The Eagle Online:
Buhari’s life service to Nigeria, humanity — Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 VAT Revenue Hits N196.175bn As FAAC Shares N675.946bn To FG, States, LGS - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 20 hours ago
5 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if… - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info