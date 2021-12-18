Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ortom To Buhari: Don’t Listen To Sycophants, All Is Not Well With Nigeria
Naija News  - Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of affairs in Nigeria. Ortom in a statement on Saturday told Buhari that all is not well with the country and the President needs to wake up to his ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Don’t Listen To Sycophants, Nigeria Collapsing Into Terrorists’ Hands, Ortom Tells Buhari News Break:
Don’t Listen To Sycophants, Nigeria Collapsing Into Terrorists’ Hands, Ortom Tells Buhari
Ortom To Buhari: Don’t Listen To Sycophants, All Is Not Well With Nigeria News Breakers:
Ortom To Buhari: Don’t Listen To Sycophants, All Is Not Well With Nigeria
Fresh Reporters:
'Don’t Listen To Deceivers, All Is Not Well With Nigeria' – Ortom Tells Buhari


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 15 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
6 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 13 hours ago
7 FCTA Threatens To Sanction Contractor Handling Apo-Karshi Road Project - The Genius Media, 17 hours ago
8 Army summons Edo commander as soldiers ‘beat’ policewoman’s son to death - News Breakers, 17 hours ago
9 Lagos State drives Nigeria’s surge in COVID-19 as country registers 1,584 new infections - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 NCC partners with SMEDAN to establish digital academy for entrepreneurs - The Cable, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info