Tiwa Savage honours late Sylvester Oromoni, Sound Sultan, others during concert in Lagos (Video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
Army summons Edo commander as soldiers ‘beat’ policewoman’s son to death - News Breakers,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
NCC partners with SMEDAN to establish digital academy for entrepreneurs - The Cable,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Governor Yahaya of Gombe signs N154.9bn 2022 budget into law - The Guardian,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Buhari Hails Zannah Mustapha For Emerging Among 10 CNN Heroes - The Genius Media,
17 hours ago