Nigerian, Ghanaian navy partner to combat piracy, crime in Gulf of Guinea – CNS
News photo The Punch  - The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has said the Nigerian Navy has concluded collaborative efforts with the Ghanaian Navy to further combat piracy and maritime crime in the Gulf of Guinea.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

