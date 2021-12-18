Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Names of sponsors of Imo insecurity to be named in January - Uzodimma
News photo Vanguard News  - The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday said 18 suspects arrested by security agencies have given dependable evidence on the names of sponsors of insecurity in Imo state, adding that their names will be reeled out on 3 January 2022.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Will Publish Names Of Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo - Governor Uzodimma The Trent:
We Will Publish Names Of Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo - Governor Uzodimma
Uzodimma to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo - P.M. News PM News:
Uzodimma to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo - P.M. News
Governor Hope Uzodinma names sponsors of insecurity in Imo state News Wire NGR:
Governor Hope Uzodinma names sponsors of insecurity in Imo state
Uzodimma to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Uzodimma to name sponsors of insecurity in Imo | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 VAT Revenue Hits N196.175bn As FAAC Shares N675.946bn To FG, States, LGS - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 20 hours ago
5 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 70 CSOs beg Buhari to assent to Electoral Bill, urge NASS to veto President if… - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
9 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info