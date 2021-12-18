Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari's wisdom has helped stabilise Nigeria at the most difficult of times, posterity will surely be kind to him - Lai Mohammed
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the country has been stabilized at the most difficult of times due to President Muhammadu Buhari's wisdom.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari Instablog 9ja:
Buhari's wisdom has helped stabilise Nigeria at the most difficult of times, posterity will surely be kind to him -- Lai Mohammed
Buhari’s Wisdom Has Helped Stabilise Nigeria At The Most Difficult Of Times – Lai Mohammed Naija on Point:
Buhari’s Wisdom Has Helped Stabilise Nigeria At The Most Difficult Of Times – Lai Mohammed
Buhari’s wisdom helped stabilise Nigeria, says Lai Mohammed Within Nigeria:
Buhari’s wisdom helped stabilise Nigeria, says Lai Mohammed


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Lagos records over 900 COVID-19 cases as Nigeria confirms 1,584 fresh infections - Pulse Nigeria, 14 hours ago
3 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 12 hours ago
4 United Nigeria Airline begins scheduled flights to Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Tiwa Savage 'sprays' money as Zazu star Portable performs on stage - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 All Progressives Congress Leader, Tinubu, Silent As Akande, Adebanjo Trade Words Over Lekki House - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 FG fails to declare bandits terrorists weeks after court order - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Moment Davido, Dangote met at the airport (Photos, video) - PM News, 24 hours ago
9 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info