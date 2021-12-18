Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obi remains consistent in building a better society — Cleric
News photo The Eagle Online  - The Priest said that if given the chance, the former Anambra State Governor would surely build a better Nigeria.

14 hours ago
1 EXCLUSIVE: Why Babalola resigned as FBN Holdings Chairman - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
2 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 DMO debunks reports that some national assets were used as collateral towards the solicitation for loans from China - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
5 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
6 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 24 hours ago
7 Over 4,000 soldiers pass out from Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, to be deployed towards tackling Nigeria’s security challenges - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
8 How Nigerian Policemen Extorted N22million Worth Of Bitcoin From Young Men At Gunpoint In Lagos - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise With 828 New Infections - Channels Television, 1 hour ago
