Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG’s probe may have affected Magu psychologically – Sagay
News photo The Punch  - The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay, has bemoaned how the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was treated.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG’s Probe May Have Affected Magu Psychologically — Prof. Sagay The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG’s Probe May Have Affected Magu Psychologically — Prof. Sagay
Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office Pulse Nigeria:
Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office
FG’s probe may have affected Magu psychologically – Sagay News Breakers:
FG’s probe may have affected Magu psychologically – Sagay


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 23 hours ago
3 EXCLUSIVE: Why Babalola resigned as FBN Holdings Chairman - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
4 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
7 Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
8 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 21 hours ago
9 NFF to appoint Mourinho’s choice as new Super Eagles coach - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info