Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video)

Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video)

Man slaps wizkind on the head in Warri. A video from Wizkid’s gig in Warri that has been making the Read More >>

Wizkid enrages as ... Lailas News - Nigeria News | Laila's BlogWizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video)Man slaps wizkind on the head in Warri. A video from Wizkid’s gig in Warri that has been making the Read More >>Wizkid enrages as ...



News Credibility Score: 50%