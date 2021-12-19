Nigerian Cab Driver Honoured In Dubai For Returning N12M Forgotten In His Car (Photos) Naija Loaded - A Nigerian man and a member of Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Omega Fire Ministries Child who works as a cabbie in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), got honoured for his integrity after he returned 100, 000 Dirhams, (N12 million) that was forgotten in his cab.



