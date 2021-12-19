Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Shatu Garko crowned Miss Nigeria 2021, becomes first hijabi model to win beauty pageant [PHOTOS]
News photo Top Naija  - Shatu Garko, the 18-year-old hijabi model from North West region Zone Nigeria wins the 44th Miss Nigeria beauty pageant.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hijabi, Shatu Garko, becomes first Muslim to win Miss Nigeria The Punch:
Hijabi, Shatu Garko, becomes first Muslim to win Miss Nigeria
18-year-old Shatu Garko from Kano emerges winner of Miss Nigeria 2021 The Dabigal Blog:
18-year-old Shatu Garko from Kano emerges winner of Miss Nigeria 2021
All you need to know about Shatu Garko, hijab model who emerged Miss Nigeria 2021 Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
All you need to know about Shatu Garko, hijab model who emerged Miss Nigeria 2021
Hijab Model, Shatu Garko, Wins 2021 Miss Nigeria Pageant Infotrust News:
Hijab Model, Shatu Garko, Wins 2021 Miss Nigeria Pageant
Hijabi, Shatu Garko, becomes first Muslim to win Miss Nigeria News Breakers:
Hijabi, Shatu Garko, becomes first Muslim to win Miss Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Gov Uzodimma Presents “The People's Budget 2022“ Of N381.4bn To Imo Assembly - News Break, 23 hours ago
3 EXCLUSIVE: Why Babalola resigned as FBN Holdings Chairman - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
4 Comic actor Ime Bishop loses mother - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU: Earned allowances paid to varsities, Buhari insists - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
7 Boko Haram Weakened In Nigeria, Preying On Soft Targets, Says President Buhari - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 Abiodun Awards Nigeria’s Private Secondary School Best Teacher With Car - The Will, 21 hours ago
9 NFF to appoint Mourinho’s choice as new Super Eagles coach - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
10 No death, injury recorded in Oke Afa sawmill fire in Lagos – Fire service - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info