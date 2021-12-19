‘Nigeria Is on Verge of Collapse, All Is Not Well’ – Ortom Tells Buhari Anaedo Online - Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the state of affairs in Nigeria. Ortom in a statement on Saturday told Buhari that all is not well with the country and the President needs to wake up to his ...



News Credibility Score: 99%