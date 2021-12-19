Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps committee tackles NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation’s foreign missions
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Reps committee tackles NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation’s foreign missions

The House of Representatives Committee Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the weekend tackled the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps tackle NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation’s foreign mission TVC News:
Reps tackle NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation’s foreign mission
Reps To NIS: You Must Stop Using Consultants In Visa, Passports Processing’ Independent:
Reps To NIS: You Must Stop Using Consultants In Visa, Passports Processing’
Reps Committee tackles NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation The Eagle Online:
Reps Committee tackles NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation's foreign missions


   More Picks
1 Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 13 hours ago
5 Four dead as light plane crashes in Australia - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News, 16 hours ago
7 Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention - The Nation, 23 hours ago
8 Over 20 killed, property destroyed as bandits attack villages in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 2021 - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
10 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info