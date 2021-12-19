Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Orji Kalu Dragged To Court Over Inability To Declare Interest For President
News photo Independent  - BAUCHI – Former Governor of Abia State Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been dragged to court for his inability to declare his interest to contest for the position of the President of Nigeria in 2023.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Sen. Orji Kalu Dragged To Court Over Inability To Declare Interest For President Igbere TV News:
Sen. Orji Kalu Dragged To Court Over Inability To Declare Interest For President
Orji Kalu in court over his inability to contest for president 247 U Reports:
Orji Kalu in court over his inability to contest for president
Orji Kalu Dragged To Court Over Inability To Declare Interest For President Nigeria Breaking News:
Orji Kalu Dragged To Court Over Inability To Declare Interest For President


   More Picks
1 Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional wedding - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
2 Gunmen kill vigilante, abduct DSS officer in Abuja - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 Over 4,000 soldiers pass out from Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, to be deployed towards tackling Nigeria’s security challenges - Global Upfront, 23 hours ago
5 Algeria Sends 2021 AFCON Warning, Beat Tunisia To Emerge Champions Of FIFA Arab Cup - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests 70 suspected armed robbers, pipeline vandals in 11 months - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 12 hours ago
8 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 9 hours ago
9 EPL: Premier League open investigation after Arsenal's 4-1 win at Leeds - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari congratulates Premium Times E-I-C, Daily Trust GM, on election as President, Secretary of IP - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info