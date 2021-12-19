Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anti-Open Grazing Law Targeted At Fulani Herdsmen – Miyetti Allah
Naija News  - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has accused state governments of targeting Fulani herdsmen with the Anti-Open Grazing Law. The South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, made this known in an interview ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

