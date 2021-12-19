Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NIMASA renews stevedoring rates
The Point  - In furtherance of its efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has renewed the revised Offshore Cargo Handling and Operations Stevedoring rates contained in the Second Schedule of ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

