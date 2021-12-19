Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies
News photo The Nation  - The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has faulted the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for engaging consultants to manage visa and passport matters in embassies.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps summon Aregbesola, Immigration boss over Nigerian visa, passport contracts The Punch:
Reps summon Aregbesola, Immigration boss over Nigerian visa, passport contracts
Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies Sundiata Post:
Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies
Reps Knock Immigration For Engaging Expensive Consultants In Embassies The Nigeria Lawyer:
Reps Knock Immigration For Engaging Expensive Consultants In Embassies
Reps summon Aregbesola, Immigration boss over Nigerian visa, passport contracts News Breakers:
Reps summon Aregbesola, Immigration boss over Nigerian visa, passport contracts
Reps summon Aregbesola, Immigration boss over Nigerian visa, passport contracts Affairs TV:
Reps summon Aregbesola, Immigration boss over Nigerian visa, passport contracts
Aregbesola: Reps summon Minister over Nigerian visa, passport contracts 1st for Credible News:
Aregbesola: Reps summon Minister over Nigerian visa, passport contracts
Reps Summon Aregbesola, NIS Boss Over Visa, Passport Contracts Global Village Extra:
Reps Summon Aregbesola, NIS Boss Over Visa, Passport Contracts


   More Picks
1 Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 Police arrest Akwa Ibom youth leader and 4 members of his gang for kidnapping, murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies - The Nation, 15 hours ago
5 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 21 hours ago
6 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Veto electoral bill if Buhari refuses to sign, Adegboruwa tells National Assembly - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News, 23 hours ago
9 Pope Francis appoints Nigerian priest as permanent representative to UN - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
10 The ones I know that pray 5 times daily are the most wicked beings - Alaafin of Oyo's estranged wife, Queen Ola, says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info