Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sponsors of Imo attacks will be revealed January 2022 -Uzodinma
The Punch  - Sponsors of Imo attacks will be revealed January 2022 -Uzodimma

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sponsors Of Imo Attacks Will Be Revealed January 2022 -Uzodinma Information Nigeria:
Sponsors Of Imo Attacks Will Be Revealed January 2022 -Uzodinma
Gov Uzodinma promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Uzodinma promises to reveal names of people sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January
Uzodimma Vows To Publicise Names Of Those Sponsoring Insecurity In Imo By January News Break:
Uzodimma Vows To Publicise Names Of Those Sponsoring Insecurity In Imo By January
Gov Uzodinma vows to reveal names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state on January 3, 2022 News Breakers:
Gov Uzodinma vows to reveal names of those sponsoring insecurity in the state on January 3, 2022


   More Picks
1 Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 14 hours ago
5 Four dead as light plane crashes in Australia - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News, 16 hours ago
7 Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention - The Nation, 23 hours ago
8 Over 20 killed, property destroyed as bandits attack villages in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 2021 - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
10 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info