Chief priest, community leader abducted in Imo
Daily Trust  - There was pandemonium along Christ Church road in Owerri on Saturday when armed men abducted the Chief Priest of Owerri ancient kingdom, Reginald Ejiogu, in the Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State. Ejiogu was kidnapped alongside the chairman of ...

5 hours ago
