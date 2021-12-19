Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Update: Woman accused of withholding 5-month-old baby of her employee shares her own side of the story, accuses the young mum of neglecting her child (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Mrs Tina Ugbonaya, the woman accused of withholding her employee's 5-month-old baby, Chidubem, who has now passed on, has come out to share her own side of the story.
In an intervie
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
UPDATE: "Madam" accused of seizing 5-month-old baby of her employee shares her own side of the story; accuses the teenage mother of neglecting her child (Video)
Naija Parrot:
UPDATE: “Madam” accused of seizing 5-month-old baby of her employee shares her own side of the story; accuses the teenage mother of neglecting her child (Video)
News Breakers:
Woman Who Was Accused Of Starving Her Employee’s Baby Tells Her Side Of The Story
Naija News:
Woman Who Was Accused Of Starving Her Employee’s Baby Tells Her Side Of The Story
More Picks
1
Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss -
News Break,
12 hours ago
5
If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Four dead as light plane crashes in Australia -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) -
Lailas News,
14 hours ago
8
DSS Diverted our N4m Monthly Allowance. We fed ourselves and paid for water in detention –El-Zakzaky -
My Celebrity & I,
13 hours ago
9
Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
10
Youth group launches tech platform to help Nigerians track politicians campaign promises -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
