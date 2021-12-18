Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You’re biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy for not signing Electoral Bill, CSOs tell Buhari
Vanguard News  - By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja With suspense in the political space, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Sunday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari, of being the biggest threat

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sign electoral amendment bill into law, CSOs beg Buhari Nigerian Tribune:
Sign electoral amendment bill into law, CSOs beg Buhari
Electoral Act: As Buhari Dashes The Hope Of Nigerians Leadership:
Electoral Act: As Buhari Dashes The Hope Of Nigerians
You’re biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy not signing Electoral Bill, CSOs tell Buhari Observers Times:
You’re biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy not signing Electoral Bill, CSOs tell Buhari
Salone:
UPDATE – Group Accuses Buhari Of Being Nigeria’s Democracy Biggest Threat For Not Signing Electoral Bill


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Police arrest Akwa Ibom youth leader and 4 members of his gang for kidnapping, murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Buhari condemns Kaduna killings - The Punch, 5 hours ago
8 Pope Francis appoints Nigerian priest as permanent representative to UN - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
9 I?ll reveal names of those sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January - Governor Uzodinma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info