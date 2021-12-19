Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Went Into Philanthropy To Help Resuscitate Dying Health Institutions, Schools In Nigeria, Peter Obi
News photo Independent  - UMUAHIA – The former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has said that he ventured into refugee work as well as offering financial support to health institutions across Nigeria in order to help humanity as well as rebuild the depreciating health ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

My donations to schools humanitarian, not political, says Obi – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
My donations to schools humanitarian, not political, says Obi – The Sun Nigeria
My donations to schools not about politics - Peter Obi - P.M. News PM News:
My donations to schools not about politics - Peter Obi - P.M. News
My donations to schools humanitarian, not political, says Obi The Eagle Online:
My donations to schools humanitarian, not political, says Obi


   More Picks
1 Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 12 hours ago
5 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Four dead as light plane crashes in Australia - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News, 14 hours ago
8 DSS Diverted our N4m Monthly Allowance. We fed ourselves and paid for water in detention –El-Zakzaky - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention - The Nation, 21 hours ago
10 Youth group launches tech platform to help Nigerians track politicians campaign promises - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info