Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday joined members of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) in their last Crusade for 2021, to the admiration of the Eucharist Adorers who cheered the governor for his humility, commitment to God as ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, love, good governance under Ugwuanyi’s administration - Fr. Mbaka Vanguard News:
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, love, good governance under Ugwuanyi’s administration - Fr. Mbaka
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed good governance under Ugwuanyi’s The Sun:
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed good governance under Ugwuanyi’s
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka Nigerian Eye:
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka
2021: Adoration Ministry Has Seen Peace, Love Under Gov. Ugwuanyi – Fr. Mbaka Says (Photos) Nigeria Breaking News:
2021: Adoration Ministry Has Seen Peace, Love Under Gov. Ugwuanyi – Fr. Mbaka Says (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies - The Nation, 17 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Buhari condemns Kaduna killings - The Punch, 3 hours ago
5 Police arrest Akwa Ibom youth leader and 4 members of his gang for kidnapping, murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 23 hours ago
7 I?ll reveal names of those sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January - Governor Uzodinma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
8 Veto electoral bill if Buhari refuses to sign, Adegboruwa tells National Assembly - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 58 mins ago
10 Pope Francis appoints Nigerian priest as permanent representative to UN - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info