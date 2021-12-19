Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye, and Soul Snatcha of the popular Nigerian gospel music group, Rooftop MCs, are engaged. Soul Snatcha shared the news as he celebrated Nikki who turns 41 today December 19.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

She Said Yes: Rooftop MC’s Snatcha & Nikki Laoye Are Engaged 💍 Bella Naija:
She Said Yes: Rooftop MC’s Snatcha & Nikki Laoye Are Engaged 💍
Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos) Yaba Left Online:
Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos)
Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday Lailas News:
Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday
Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos)
Rapper Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday Pulse Nigeria:
Rapper Soul Snatcha proposes to Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday
Gospel Singer Nikki Laoye Gets Engaged To Rooftop MCs Rapper, Soul Snatcha. (Photos) News Breakers:
Gospel Singer Nikki Laoye Gets Engaged To Rooftop MCs Rapper, Soul Snatcha. (Photos)
Gospel Singer Nikki Laoye Gets Engaged To Rooftop MCs Rapper, Soul Snatcha. (Photos) Legit 9ja:
Gospel Singer Nikki Laoye Gets Engaged To Rooftop MCs Rapper, Soul Snatcha. (Photos)
Rapper Soul Snatcha Proposes To Singer Nikki Laoye On Her Birthday Global Village Extra:
Rapper Soul Snatcha Proposes To Singer Nikki Laoye On Her Birthday
Gospel Rapper Soul Snatcher proposes to gospel singer Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday. Gist Reel:
Gospel Rapper Soul Snatcher proposes to gospel singer Nikki Laoye on her 41st birthday.
Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos) Naija Parrot:
Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos)


   More Picks
1 Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 12 hours ago
5 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Four dead as light plane crashes in Australia - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News, 14 hours ago
8 DSS Diverted our N4m Monthly Allowance. We fed ourselves and paid for water in detention –El-Zakzaky - My Celebrity & I, 13 hours ago
9 Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention - The Nation, 21 hours ago
10 Youth group launches tech platform to help Nigerians track politicians campaign promises - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info