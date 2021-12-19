NPFL: Akwa Utd Start Title Defence With Win Vs Pillars; Rangers Beat Katsina Away

Winger Ezekiel Bassey scored the curtain raiser late ... Complete Sports - Holders Akwa United started the defence of their Nigeria Professional Football League title with a comprehensive 3-0 home win against Kano Pillars in Uyo on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.Winger Ezekiel Bassey scored the curtain raiser late ...



News Credibility Score: 99%