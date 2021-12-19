Pope Francis appoints Nigerian priest as permanent representative to UN

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
2
|
'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch,
17 hours ago
|
4
|
'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break,
14 hours ago
|
5
|
Four dead as light plane crashes in Australia - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
6
|
Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News,
16 hours ago
|
7
|
Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention - The Nation,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Over 20 killed, property destroyed as bandits attack villages in Kaduna - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 2021 - News Wire NGR,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago