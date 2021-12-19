Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yusuf Buhari: APC And Its Leaders Party While Nigeria Burns – PDP
News photo Naija News  - The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of insensitivity to the killings in the country and other challenges Nigerians are suffering from.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

APC Leaders Fête While Nigeria Burns- PDP Independent:
APC Leaders Fête While Nigeria Burns- PDP
Yusuf Buhari: APC And Its Leaders Party While Nigeria Burns – PDP News Breakers:
Yusuf Buhari: APC And Its Leaders Party While Nigeria Burns – PDP
Yusuf Buhari: APC And Its Leaders Party While Nigeria Burns – PDP Fresh Reporters:
Yusuf Buhari: APC And Its Leaders Party While Nigeria Burns – PDP


   More Picks
1 Sending people unsolicited nudes is like rape - BBNaija star Yerins writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 10 hours ago
3 Ka3na was not properly trained, Ada Ameh fires back at ex-BBN contestant - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 'King Of Boys' Exposed Me To Movie Production But Not Exiting Music Industry, Says Illbliss - News Break, 15 hours ago
5 If I ever get married and feel my husband is cheating, I'll pay a hot woman to seduce him - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Wizkid enrages as man slaps him on the head in Warri, Nigerians react (Video) - Lailas News, 17 hours ago
7 Hope dims for Igboho’s release as agitator spends 150 days in Benin detention - The Nation, 1 day ago
8 Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 2021 - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
9 DSS Diverted our N4m Monthly Allowance. We fed ourselves and paid for water in detention –El-Zakzaky - My Celebrity & I, 16 hours ago
10 Youth group launches tech platform to help Nigerians track politicians campaign promises - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info