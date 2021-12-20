Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We can’t say if Buhari has signed electoral amendment bill – Presidency
MetroStar Nigeria  - The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu has insisted that president Buhari has communicated his decision on the Electoral act to the nation’s Assembly. Speaking in a monitored programme on ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Society Gazette Nigeria:
Presidency Reveals When Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill
Presidency Speaks On When Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill News Breakers:
Presidency Speaks On When Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill
Presidency Speaks On When Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill Naija News:
Presidency Speaks On When Buhari Will Sign Electoral Bill


   More Picks
1 Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 Pope Francis appoints Nigerian priest as permanent representative to UN - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
4 'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies - The Nation, 20 hours ago
6 Police arrest Akwa Ibom youth leader and 4 members of his gang for kidnapping, murder - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 I?ll reveal names of those sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January - Governor Uzodinma - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Buhari condemns Kaduna killings - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent, 13 hours ago
10 Notorious bandits’ leader, Bello Turji, severely injured as NAF jets raid hideout, scores of bandits killed in Zamfara, Sokoto Forests - Global Upfront, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info