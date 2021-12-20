Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria: Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists kill 20 in Kilangar, Borno State, scores abducted, houses, shops razed, foodstuff looted
News photo Global Upfront  - Over 20 people were killed with several others sustaining gunshot injuries when Boko HaramIslamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists invaded Kilangar village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, on Sunday.

9 hours ago
