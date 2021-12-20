'Many of you are now paying to get this same jaw, some use in abusing me', Actress Nkechi Blessing throws shade at Laura Ikeji

|
1
Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Kogi: Politicians Must Guide Against Destructive Politicking – NUJ, NGE Warn - Independent,
17 hours ago
4
President Buhari declines assent to electoral bill upon return from Turkey - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities - The Guardian,
6 hours ago
6
Buhari Condemns Gruesome Terrorist Killings In Kaduna - Independent,
16 hours ago
7
'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation - The Punch,
24 hours ago
8
Oyo State Tops NCDC COVID-19 Chart With 122 Out Of 404 New Total Infections - The Genius Media,
5 hours ago
9
Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies - The Nation,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian Supreme Court Faults Conviction, Sentencing Of Senior Lawyer, Nwobike - Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago