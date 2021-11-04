Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities
The Guardian
- The Nigerian Correctional Service has set up a special security team to strengthen security around Custodial centres across the country.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities
The Sun:
Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities – The Sun Nigeria
The Street Journal:
Jailbreak: NCoS Sets Up Special Security Team For Custodial Facilities
PM News:
Special security team set up for Nigerian custodial centres
News Breakers:
NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities
Global Village Extra:
Jailbreaks: Nigeria Sets Up Special Security Team For Custodial Facilities
Within Nigeria:
Jailbreak: Nigeria sets up special security team for custodial facilities
Global Upfront:
Embarrassed by jail breaks, NCoS sets up special security team for Nigerian custodial centres
The Tide:
NCoS Sets Up Special Security Team For Custodial Facilities
More Picks
1
Togo, Benin and Niger Republic paid nothing for Nigeria?s power supply in the second quarter of 2021- NERC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Jailbreak: NCoS sets up special security team for custodial facilities -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Reps knock Immigration for engaging expensive consultants in embassies -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
4
'It’s not your business,' Ex-BBNaija housemate, Angel, reacts to pregnancy speculation -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
5
ASUU postpones its decision on strike then hints at being blackmailed by the FG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Police arrest Akwa Ibom youth leader and 4 members of his gang for kidnapping, murder -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Buhari condemns Kaduna killings -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
8
Pope Francis appoints Nigerian priest as permanent representative to UN -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
9
I?ll reveal names of those sponsoring insecurity in Imo by January - Governor Uzodinma -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Adoration Ministry has enjoyed peace, good governance under Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration – Fr. Mbaka -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...